Phoenix visits Sacramento, aims to break road slide

Phoenix Suns (13-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hits the road against Sacramento looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Kings are 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.7 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.2.

The Suns are 11-3 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.1 points and 6.1 assists for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 16.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 122.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press