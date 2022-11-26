Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors (10-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Minnesota. He’s sixth in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the league with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 2.7.

The Warriors are 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 116.8 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Curry is scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (calf).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press