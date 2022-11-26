Clear
41.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spurs take on the Lakers on 7-game slide

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (6-11, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-14, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Spurs -3.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of seven straight games.

The Spurs are 2-12 in conference games. San Antonio is ninth in the NBA with 51.8 points in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.3.

The Lakers are 4-10 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 105-94 in the last matchup on Nov. 26. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points, and Tre Jones led the Spurs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is shooting 46.6% and averaging 20.4 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Lonnie Walker IV is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 16.9 points. Davis is shooting 57.0% and averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 105.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Josh Richardson: day to day (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 