Detroit visits Los Angeles on 7-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (3-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -7; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

The Lakers are 3-5 on their home court. Los Angeles is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons are 0-8 in road games. Detroit has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 22.4 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.9 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 108.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Juan Toscano-Anderson: day to day (back), Anthony Davis: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (leg), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Cade Cunningham: out (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press