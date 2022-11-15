Curry and the Warriors take on the Suns

Golden State Warriors (5-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Phoenix. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 32.8 points per game.

The Suns are 2-0 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is seventh in the league with 27.0 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 9.4.

The Warriors are 3-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 116.2 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 134-105 on Oct. 26. Devin Booker scored 34 points points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Suns. Booker is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Curry is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: day to day (heel), Landry Shamet: day to day (concussion).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (back), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press