Durant, Nets set for matchup with the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.

The Lakers are 2-5 on their home court. Los Angeles is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 3-3 on the road. Brooklyn is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Durant is averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 109.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Anthony Davis: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (leg), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Nets: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press