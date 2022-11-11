Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Los Angeles

Brooklyn Nets (5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant is seventh in the NBA scoring 30.8 points per game.

The Clippers are 3-3 in home games. Los Angeles is sixth in the league giving up only 107.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Nets have gone 2-3 away from home. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Durant averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Royce O’Neale is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 assists. Durant is shooting 51.7% and averaging 30.8 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press