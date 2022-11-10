Clear
Los Angeles takes on Sacramento, aims to stop 4-game slide

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Lakers take on Sacramento.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Lakers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 6-10 in Pacific Division play during the 2021-22 season. The Kings averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 36.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (foot), Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (illness), Anthony Davis: day to day (back), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

