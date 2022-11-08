Lakers visit the Clippers on 4-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (2-8, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers looking to stop a four-game road losing streak.

The Clippers went 42-40 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

The Lakers finished 33-49 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Lakers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97 in their last meeting on Oct. 21. Paul George led the Clippers with 15 points, and Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 26 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), John Wall: out (rest), Reggie Jackson: day to day (thigh).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Lonnie Walker IV: out (illness), Patrick Beverley: out (illness), LeBron James: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

By The Associated Press