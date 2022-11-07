Golden State takes on Sacramento, aims to end 5-game slide

Sacramento Kings (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -7.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to break its five-game losing streak when the Warriors take on Sacramento.

Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference play and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 8.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 14.3 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division games and 14-27 on the road last season. The Kings averaged 23.7 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Kings 130-125 in their last meeting on Oct. 24. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 33 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 26 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press