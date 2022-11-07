Cloudy
Utah plays Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 10:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Jazz -5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz shot 47.1% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers shot 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 130-116 in the last matchup on Nov. 5.

INJURIES: Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro: day to day (reconditioning), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (adductor).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Patrick Beverley: day to day (illness), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

