Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game road skid

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 10:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Jazz -3; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game last season, 48.7 in the paint, 8.5 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers shot 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 5 the Jazz won 130-116 led by 27 points from Lauri Markkanen, while Russell Westbrook scored 28 points for the Lakers.

INJURIES: Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro: out (reconditioning), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (adductor).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Patrick Beverley: day to day (illness), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

