Sacramento visits Golden State after overtime win against Orlando

Sacramento Kings (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Golden State Warriors following the Kings’ 126-123 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic.

Golden State finished 16-6 overall and 12-4 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 44.3 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Kings averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 36.6 bench points last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 130-125 on Oct. 24, with Stephen Curry scoring 33 points points in the win.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (foot), Stephen Curry: day to day (elbow), Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip), Draymond Green: day to day (back), Klay Thompson: day to day (achilles).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press