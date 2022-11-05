Cleveland puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Cleveland Cavaliers (7-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Los Angeles aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall with a 21-20 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from deep.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Darius Garland: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press