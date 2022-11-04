Clear
Sacramento plays Orlando for non-conference matchup

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando and Sacramento meet in non-conference action.

Orlando finished 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 23.7 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.8 last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Terrence Ross: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

