Golden State faces New Orleans, aims to break road losing streak

By AP News

Golden State Warriors (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -4

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hits the road against New Orleans looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Pelicans gave up 111.3 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

Golden State finished 16-6 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free throw line and 42 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: day to day (undisclosed), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Herbert Jones: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

