San Antonio faces conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (4-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Los Angeles face off.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Spurs averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 39.8 bench points last season.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers shot 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Isaiah Roby: out (illness), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Keldon Johnson: out (calf).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press