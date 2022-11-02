Cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Golden State takes on Orlando on 3-game losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Golden State Warriors (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over Orlando.

Orlando went 22-60 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 36.6 from 3-point range.

Golden State finished 33-19 in Western Conference action and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 44.3 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 