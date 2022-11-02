Cloudy
Miami and Sacramento square off in non-conference matchup

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Sacramento square off in non-conference action.

Miami finished 11-7 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 18.7 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 34.2 bench points last season.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Kings gave up 115.8 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 119-113 in the last meeting on Oct. 29. Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 27 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 34 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (eye), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Kings: Trey Lyles: day to day (foot), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

