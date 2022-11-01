Los Angeles faces Houston, seeks to break 4-game slide

Los Angeles Clippers (2-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Houston as losers of four straight games.

Houston finished 11-41 in Western Conference action and 11-30 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (rest), John Wall: out (rest), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols).

