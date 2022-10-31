Clear
Los Angeles faces Houston, aims to break 4-game skid

By AP News

Houston Rockets (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -9.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to stop its four-game skid when the Clippers take on Houston.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jabari Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle), Eric Gordon: out (rest), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

