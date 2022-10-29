Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 38.4 from deep.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (personal).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hip), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle), Brandon Ingram: out (concussion), Herbert Jones: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 