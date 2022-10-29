Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Denver Nuggets (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Denver as losers of five in a row.

Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 49.2 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Nuggets won 110-99 in the last matchup on Oct. 27.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Juan Toscano-Anderson: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (back), Cole Swider: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (ankle), Davon Reed: day to day (personal), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press