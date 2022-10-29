Charlotte and Golden State to meet for out-of-conference game

Golden State Warriors (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Golden State face off in non-conference action.

Charlotte went 43-39 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The Hornets gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference games and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Warriors shot 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press