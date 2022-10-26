Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis.

Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 6-6 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press