Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 46.9 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second chance points and 40.0 bench points last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Thunder won 108-94 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye), Josh Giddey: out (ankle).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal), Paul George: out (non-covid illness), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest-injury management).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press