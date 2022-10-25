Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Denver.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 25.0 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers shot 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Cole Swider: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press