Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game skid

By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three straight games.

Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference games and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free throw line and 36.3 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers shot 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (hip).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

