Los Angeles hosts Phoenix after George’s 40-point outing

By AP News

Phoenix Suns (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-0, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Phoenix Suns after Paul George scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 111-109 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Los Angeles went 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

Phoenix went 10-6 in Pacific Division play and 32-9 on the road a season ago. The Suns gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 22.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: John Wall: out (injury management-rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (injury management-rest).

Suns: Landry Shamet: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

