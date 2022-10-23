Sacramento visits Golden State for conference showdown

Sacramento Kings (0-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on Golden State in Western Conference action Sunday.

Golden State finished 16-6 overall and 12-4 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 44.3 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Sacramento finished 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 14-27 on the road last season. The Kings averaged 23.7 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.: day to day (thumb).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press