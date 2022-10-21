Clear
Golden State takes on conference foe Denver

By AP News

Denver Nuggets (0-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Denver face off.

Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference action and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 7.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Denver finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.0 points per game last season, 20.0 on free throws and 33.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (thumb), Andre Iguodala: out (rest).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: day to day (knee), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Nikola Jokic: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

