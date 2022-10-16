Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sacramento hosts Portland to start season

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

Portland finished 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers allowed opponents to score 115.1 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 