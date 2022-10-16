Warriors host the Lakers to open season

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers for the season opener.

Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference play and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors gave up 105.5 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Lakers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press