Warriors host the Lakers to open season
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 227
BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers for the season opener.
Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference play and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors gave up 105.5 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.
Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.
Lakers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press