Westbrook injures hamstring in Lakers’ preseason finale

By AP News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives past Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell during the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night.

Coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie, Westbrook entered midway through the first quarter in the Lakers’ 133-86 loss to Sacramento. He missed two 3-pointers and had two turnovers.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 12 points, playing 20 minutes. Los Angeles also was without Anthony Davis, with the big man skipping the trip for precautionary reasons because of lower-back tightness.

The Lakers are set to open the regular season Tuesday night at defending champion Golden State.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

