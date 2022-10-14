Charting LeBron: How James climbed the NBA points ladder

LeBron James’ total points and his season-ending rank on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after each of his first 19 NBA seasons:

2003-04 — 1,654, tied for 1,156th

2004-05 — 3,829, tied for 764th

2005-06 — 6,307, 489th

2006-07 — 8,439, 353rd

2007-08 — 10,689, 249th

2008-09 — 12,993, 158th

2009-10 — 15,251, 110th

2010-11 — 17,362, 70th

2011-12 — 19,045, 47th

2012-13 — 21,081, 32nd

2013-14 — 23,170, 27th

2014-15 — 24,913, 20th

2015-16 — 26,833, 11th

2016-17 — 28,787, 7th

2017-18 — 31,038, 7th

2018-19 — 32,543, 4th

2019-20 — 34,241, 3rd

2020-21 — 35,367, 3rd

2021-22 — 37,062, 2nd

By The Associated Press