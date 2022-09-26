Clear
Mazzulla: Celtics ‘can’t rush trust’ in wake of Udoka ban

By AP News
FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, center left, talks with players during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he will take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” after predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.

“You can’t rush trust. You can’t rush healing. You can’t rush any of that,” he said to a packed room at Celtics media day on Monday, three days after he was elevated to interim head coach. “Regardless of what has happened, we have a great roster and we have a great opportunity. That’s what I have to focus on.”

Udoka was suspended Thursday for what two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press was an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of his behavior were not publicly released.

Mazzulla, 34, had been a Celtics assistant for two seasons. His only head coaching experience was at Division II Fairmont State.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

