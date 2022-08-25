Clear
97.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Patrick Beverley returning to Los Angeles with Lakers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Beverley is returning to Los Angeles, this time joining LeBron James and the Lakers.

A fan favorite when he played for the Clippers, Beverley was acquired from the Utah Jazz on Thursday in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

“Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!” Beverley wrote in a Tweet that included purple and gold heart emojis.

He averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Minnesota last season. He started 54 of 58 games for the Timberwolves.

The 6-foot-1 guard is known for his ferocious defense that makes him popular with home crowds and a thorn to opposing players. Beverley played for the Clippers from 2017-21 until he was traded to the Wolves.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 