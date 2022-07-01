AP source: Hawks trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future conditional draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally approved by the NBA and announced by either club. ESPN first reported the trade.

Huerter averaged 11.4 points in four seasons with Atlanta after being selected by the Hawks with the No. 19 pick in the 2018 draft. He was a starter for the overwhelming majority of his time in Atlanta.

But a trade seemed likely after the Hawks added guard Dejounte Murray in a trade with San Antonio this week, creating a backcourt pairing of young All-Stars — Murray and Trae Young.

Holiday spent 26 games with the Hawks in the 2015-16 season and averaged 8.3 points for the Kings this past season. Harkless averaged 4.6 points for Sacramento last season.

