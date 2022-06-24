Clear
AP source: Clifford to return as head coach of the Hornets

By AP News
FILE - Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Feb. 1, 2020, in Washington. The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a contract with Atkinson, now a Golden State Warriors assistant, to become their next coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Steve Clifford has agreed to a multiyear contract to return as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team had yet to announce the move.

Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but Atkinson later informed the team he was not taking the job.

The 60-year-old Clifford spent five seasons coaching the Hornets, compiling a 196-214 record with a team that included Kemba Walker. He led the Hornets to two playoff appearances prior to being fired in 2018 when Mitch Kupchak arrived as general manager. Clifford coached the Magic from 2018-21 and worked last season as a coaching consultant for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets finished sixth, 10th, ninth, 17th and 17th in defensive rating during Clifford’s five seasons. Charlotte was 22nd in the NBA this past season under James Borrego, who was fired in April.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

