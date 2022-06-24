Stewart and Seattle host Ogwumike and the Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks (6-10, 3-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (11-6, 5-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike meet when Seattle squares off against Los Angeles. Stewart leads the WNBA averaging 21.6 points per game and Ogwumike ranks eighth in the league averaging 17.8 points per game.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference play is 5-4. Seattle is second in the WNBA with 22.1 assists per game led by Sue Bird averaging 6.3.

The Sparks are 3-6 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 32.3% from downtown. Katie Lou Samuelson paces the Sparks shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 83-80 on May 21. Stewart scored 28 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 45.7% and averaging 21.6 points for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ogwumike is averaging 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Sparks. Liz Cambage is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press