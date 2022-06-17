Cloudy
Mathurin, Griffin, Davis, Sharpe top wings in NBA draft

By AP News
FILE - Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots against Wright State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game on March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Mathurin is a lottery prospect and one of the top wings in this year's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Duke’s A.J. Griffin, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe are among the top wing players in the upcoming NBA draft. Davis was a first-team Associated Press All-American, while Mathurin was a second-team pick. Griffin proved to be a capable 3-point shooter in his lone season for the Blue Devils. Sharpe never played for the Wildcats after being a midyear enrollee. Other names to watch include international prospect Ousmane Dieng, Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and LSU’s Tari Eason. There’s also the duo of Jaden Hardy and MarJon Beauchamp from the G League Ignite developmental program for elite prospects who bypass college.

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

