Clear
57.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wings to visit Sparks Tuesday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Dallas Wings (5-3, 2-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-6, 2-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks host the Dallas Wings.

Los Angeles went 12-20 overall and 2-13 in Western Conference games last season. The Sparks averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Dallas went 7-8 in Western Conference play and 14-18 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Wings averaged 6.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 