Phoenix to visit Los Angeles Wednesday

By AP News

Phoenix Mercury (2-4, 2-4 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-5, 0-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks play the Phoenix Mercury.

Los Angeles finished 2-13 in Western Conference action and 8-8 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sparks gave up 77.1 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Phoenix went 19-13 overall last season while going 6-9 in Western Conference games. The Mercury averaged 19.7 assists per game on 29.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

