Golden State tries to clinch conference finals against Dallas in game 4

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Warriors lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the Western Conference finals. The Warriors beat the Mavericks 109-100 in the last meeting. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 40 points.

The Mavericks are 36-16 in Western Conference games. Dallas scores 108.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference giving up just 105.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Curry is scoring 25.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press