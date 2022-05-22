Aces to host Sparks Monday

Los Angeles Sparks (2-4, 0-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-1, 5-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces face the Los Angeles Sparks.

Las Vegas went 24-8 overall and 11-4 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Aces shot 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles finished 2-13 in Western Conference play and 12-20 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Sparks averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 18.9 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press