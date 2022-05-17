Doncic and the Mavericks visit Golden State to begin Western Conference finals

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5; over/under is 214.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Warriors host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks to start the Western Conference finals. Dallas went 3-1 against Golden State during the regular season. The Mavericks won the last regular season meeting 122-113 on March 4 led by 41 points from Luka Doncic, while Jordan Poole scored 23 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the league with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.3.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the leader in the Western Conference allowing just 104.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 105.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press