Mostly Cloudy
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sparks welcome the Lynx on Tuesday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Minnesota Lynx (0-4, 0-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks host the Minnesota Lynx.

Los Angeles finished 2-13 in Western Conference games and 8-8 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sparks averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

Minnesota went 10-5 in Western Conference play and 22-10 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Lynx averaged 82.7 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 