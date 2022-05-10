Cloudy
Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19, Brown steps in

By AP News
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, right, reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) after a call during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kerr, 56, had been regularly wearing a mask at team headquarters in recent days.

The Warriors said Kerr had just received his result approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes before tipoff at Chase Center. Brown on Sunday reached agreement to become coach of the Sacramento Kings but will stay with the Warriors through their postseason run.

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

