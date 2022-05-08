Curry and the Warriors host Memphis with 2-1 series lead

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 217.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 142-112 on May 8 led by 30 points from Stephen Curry, while Ja Morant scored 34 points for the Grizzlies.

The Warriors are 33-19 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Curry averaging 6.3.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 57.5 points per game in the paint led by Morant averaging 16.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is shooting 50.0% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Desmond Bane is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press