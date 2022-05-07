Partly Cloudy
Liverpool title setback: Drawing with Spurs aids City’s bid

By AP News
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, right, gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is top of the English Premier League again after drawing with Tottenham 1-1 but Manchester City can go three points clear on Sunday. Dropping points is also a setback for Tottenham’s bid to overhaul Arsenal in fourth place. Tottenham moved to only a point behind its north London rival. It’s bleaker for sixth-placed Manchester United which lost at Brighton 4-0. Chelsea remains in third place despite throwing away a two-goal lead to draw with Wolverhampton 2-2. Watford was relegated after losing at Crystal Palace 1-0. Burnley might yet join Watford and already-relegated Norwich in the Championship after losing to Aston Villa 3-1.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

